California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,742 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $3,576,733. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

