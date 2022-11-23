California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 33,456 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,456 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.