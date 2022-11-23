California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,061 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

VAC stock opened at $148.18 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 30.54%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

