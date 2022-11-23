California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,082 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 345.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,845 shares of company stock valued at $216,314. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.