California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,456 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,416 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 25.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 427.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.