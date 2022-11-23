California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,885 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. XN LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 343.5% during the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,798,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,614,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,099,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 760,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $162.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

