California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,600 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.3 %

CLH stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.