California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,223 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 1.4 %

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.