California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,439 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at about $14,750,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2,106.0% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 123,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials stock opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

