California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,677 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. CBRE Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

PENN Entertainment Profile

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

