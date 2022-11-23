California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,963 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globus Medical Stock Up 2.6 %
Globus Medical stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globus Medical (GMED)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.