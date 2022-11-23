California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 72.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Post by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

