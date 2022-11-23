California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,503,000 after buying an additional 596,967 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4,327.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 607,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after buying an additional 593,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

XPO opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

