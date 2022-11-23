Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $152.88

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$152.88 and traded as high as C$168.71. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$167.65, with a volume of 855,188 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$157.28.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$152.88.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

