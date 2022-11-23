Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $15.44. Capcom shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 121,355 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capcom in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

