Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.49

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 56.49 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.62). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.65), with a volume of 32,576 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.83) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.49. The company has a market cap of £91.11 million and a PE ratio of 289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

