Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.42

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.42 and traded as high as C$8.76. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$8.61, with a volume of 991,348 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,641.35.

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.