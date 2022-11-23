Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as low as $14.49. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.
