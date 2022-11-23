Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Argus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Carvana by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 127,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Carvana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.