Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $109,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $241.76 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $242.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.63.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.