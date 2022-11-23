CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.21. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 181,509 shares traded.

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $105.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

