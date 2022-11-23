C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $180.04

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.04 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 175.01 ($2.07). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 175.70 ($2.08), with a volume of 266,981 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.72) price target on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £691.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.04.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

