CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

In other news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at $983,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 143,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

