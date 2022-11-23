Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Trading Up 1.9%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 2.20 and last traded at 2.20. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.16.

Ceconomy Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 2.16.

Ceconomy Company Profile



Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

