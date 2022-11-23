Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

