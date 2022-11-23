Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 123

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 115 ($1.36) to GBX 123 ($1.45) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.95) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 125.20 ($1.48).

CEY opened at GBX 104.93 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 74.18 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.98 ($1.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

