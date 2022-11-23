CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.96) target price on the stock.

CentralNic Group Trading Down 3.9 %

CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 118.24 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,150.00. CentralNic Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($1.77).

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CentralNic Group

In other news, insider Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($30,270.78). In related news, insider Max Royde purchased 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £25,600 ($30,270.78). Also, insider Donald Baladasan sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £305,100 ($360,766.23). Insiders bought 75,617 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,943 in the last ninety days.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.