Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

