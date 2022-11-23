Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 800 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 403,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

