Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 414,023 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

