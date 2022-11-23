Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.