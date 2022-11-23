Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in NuVasive by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in NuVasive by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $9,789,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

