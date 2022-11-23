Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,471 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 638.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 89.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

