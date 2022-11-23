Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 27,625 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,104,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 70,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,877,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 239,195 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.