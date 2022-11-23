Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,837 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Activity

Etsy Price Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.33. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

