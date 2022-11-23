Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,712 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.