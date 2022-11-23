Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,479 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

