Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EXPE opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.