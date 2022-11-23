Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Edison International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Announces Dividend

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

