Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $17,680,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

LUMN stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

