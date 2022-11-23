Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,771 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,971,000 after buying an additional 2,504,904 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 949,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,647,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 446,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 443,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 424,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $116,780.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $116,780.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,145 shares of company stock valued at $633,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 0.73. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 45.44, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

