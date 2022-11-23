Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,819 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

