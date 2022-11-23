Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,400 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

