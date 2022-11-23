Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $309.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

