Cerity Partners LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 42.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 361.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,723 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SONO opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sonos

A number of analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

