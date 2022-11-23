Cerity Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.6 %

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Shares of CWT stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $100,946 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.