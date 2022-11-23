Cerity Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

NYSE:CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

