Cerity Partners LLC Invests $165,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

