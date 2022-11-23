Cerity Partners LLC Invests $171,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 147.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERF opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

