Cerity Partners LLC Invests $196,000 in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 126.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEP opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

